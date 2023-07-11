Cedar County deputies arrest driver after high-speed pursuit through 2 counties

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in custody after a pursuit that started in Stockton and ended in Polk County.

The Cedar County sheriff says one of his deputies tried to pull over the driver on Monday. The man sped off and fired shots as more deputies and a highway patrolman joined the chase. Investigators say speed reached up to 80 miles an hour. One deputy returned fire.

It ended when the driver crashed near Fair Play. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

