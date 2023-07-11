City of Springfield announces a number of roadway resurfacing projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield will resurface approximately 22 lane miles of roadway this summer as part of Public Works’ overall pavement maintenance strategy.

The city’s contractor, APAC, began asphalt milling and overlay work in June and will continue through September (weather dependent). The city will communicate upcoming overlay locations every 2-3 weeks as the contractor progresses through the list of contracted roadway segments. APAC will provide property owners 48 hours’ notice before beginning work on a specific segment.

The following roadway segments are planned for overlay within the next two-week period beginning July 10 through July 23 (weather dependent):

• Cherry Street between Weller Avenue and Barnes Avenue (Rountree Neighborhood)

• Elm Street between the railroad and Barnes Avenue

• Park Avenue between Atlantic Street and Kearney Street (Tom Watkins Neighborhood)

• Florence Avenue between Saint Louis Street and Cherry Street

• Cox Avenue between Battlefield Road and Butterfield Street

• Grandview Road between Barnes Avenue and Neergard Avenue

• Grant Avenue between Jean Street and Norton Road (Doling Neighborhood)

Asphalt mill and overlay is one of multiple pavement management methods the city uses to repair, maintain and extend the life of city streets. The city conducts a pavement condition assessment of Springfield’s roadway network every three years. Information from this assessment helps identify immediate maintenance needs, monitor pavement conditions over time, develop preventive maintenance strategies, and assist with budgeting funds.

About the asphalt milling and overlay process

The resurfacing process involves first milling the street to remove old pavement. A new asphalt surface is generally laid within a few days. Between milling and overlay steps, the roadway surface is rough but driveable. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through these work zones.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures along each roadway segment planned for overlay work. A flagger may be posted to maintain 2-way traffic around the work site. Periodic full-lane closures may be necessary depending on the volume and characteristics of the roadway.

The project is funded through the Major Street Resurfacing and Rehabilitation program of the voter-approved ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

