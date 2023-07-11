Community Blood Center of the Ozarks & Priebe Strong Foundation host blood drive on Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Mark Priebe Strong Foundation will host a blood drive in honor of former Springfield Police Department officer Mark Priebe on Wednesday.

A driver in 2020 crashed his car into Officer Priebe, pinning him. It left the officer paralyzed.

Priebe hopes for a big turnout since the blood donated can help support local officers if they get hurt in the line of duty. He says keeping blood supplies full is essential to a lot of lives.

The blood drive happens tomorrow from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Republic School District’s central office on North Main Street. CBCO will donate $10 to the Priebe Strong Foundation for each donation.

