Driver pleads guilty to deadly high-speed drunken driving crash in Springfield in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man pleaded guilty to charges regarding a deadly high-speed deadly drunken driving crash in Springfield in 2021.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, pleaded guilty to fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. A judge will sentence him in October.

The crash happened at Glenstone and Portland in Springfield on December 11, killing Colby Compton, 32.

Investigators say Leiva-Navarro’s Dodge Charger drove southbound on Glenstone at around 110 miles per hour while approaching the intersection. Compton turned left to travel west on Portland when his Saturn was struck in the intersection. A witness told investigators Leiva-Navarro appeared to be racing another vehicle. Investigators say his blood alcohol tested above the legal limit at .092%.

Investigators said Leiva-Navarro is from Honduras with few ties to Springfield.

