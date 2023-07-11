Firefighters respond to smoke in a health care facility in Bolivar, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Bolivar Fire Department responded to smoke inside a healthcare facility on Monday.

The incident happened at Parkview Health Care Facility, 119 W. Forest Street in Bolivar, on Monday around 8:15 p.m. Firefighters made entry and determined the smoke was coming from an electrical board in an HVAC unit.

“It shorted and caused smoke to go into the rest of the facility,” Chief Brent Watkins said.

Chief Watkins said the fire was limited to the unit where it started.

Staff moved residents and sheltered them in another section of the building that was not affected by the smoke. Chief Watkins said there was no major damage to the building, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews ventilated the building, and staff and residents returned to their living areas in the affected units at around 9:45 p.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the Central Polk County and Morrisville fire protection districts and Halfway Fire Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield City Hall to get a major makeover; City council meetings to move temporarily
Springfield City Hall to get a major makeover; City council meetings to move when construction begins
Dangerous heat & humidity on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot tomorrow with higher numbers by midweek