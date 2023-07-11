Firefighters respond to smoke in a health care facility in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Bolivar Fire Department responded to smoke inside a healthcare facility on Monday.

The incident happened at Parkview Health Care Facility, 119 W. Forest Street in Bolivar, on Monday around 8:15 p.m. Firefighters made entry and determined the smoke was coming from an electrical board in an HVAC unit.

“It shorted and caused smoke to go into the rest of the facility,” Chief Brent Watkins said.

Chief Watkins said the fire was limited to the unit where it started.

Staff moved residents and sheltered them in another section of the building that was not affected by the smoke. Chief Watkins said there was no major damage to the building, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews ventilated the building, and staff and residents returned to their living areas in the affected units at around 9:45 p.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the Central Polk County and Morrisville fire protection districts and Halfway Fire Department.

