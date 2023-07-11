FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this week

Good Monday evening, everyone. After a warm and quiet day across the Ozarks, our weather setup will begin to change quite a bit within the next few days. Our surface map shows our next warm front out West ready to head into the Ozarks tomorrow what the cold front up north planning on stopping by later this week. Upstairs, the upper level high over New Mexico and the upper-level low near Hudson Bay Has the jet stream coming in from the northwest. Fortunately for us, this setup is ideal for rain chances to return to the Ozarks.

Warm front out west and cold front up north ready to head our way (KY3)

Favorable jet setup for rain chances to return (KY3)

After a quiet night with mostly clear skies, clouds from dying thunderstorms out west will move in by sunrise Tuesday morning. That partly sunny sky will hold through the day across the area with most spots staying dry. However, the incoming front should work with just enough heat and humidity to spark a couple isolated thunderstorms in a few spots along and west of US Highway 65. If anything can develop, it should not get too strong.

Isolated t-storm or two possible Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Much of Wednesday looks quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies across the area. By late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night, we are expecting our thunderstorm chances to increase. Futurecast wants to bring in a complex or two of thunderstorms from the northwest during this period.

Watching potential t-storm complexes late Wednesday (KY3)

These will be storms that need to be monitored because of a level 2 risk for severe weather blanketing much of the area. If Wednesday’s thunderstorm chances can come in as advertised, the strongest of the storms could be capable of high wind gusts, large hail and some periods of heavy rain.

Watching a possible severe threat Wednesday (KY3)

This setup will hold through late this week. That means another go at a cluster of thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon, Thursday night, Friday afternoon and Friday night.

A chance for t-storm clusters to come in late Thursday (KY3)

Another go at a complex of t-storms late Friday (KY3)

As we go through the weekend and into early next week, we should be backing things down to just scattered thunderstorm chances during the day.

Scattered t-storm chances early next week (KY3)

While we’re not expecting all day rain chances Wednesday through next Monday people, these rounds of rain will have the potential to add up across the Ozarks. Even though the exact amounts aren’t set in stone and will depend on where the rain tracks through, expectations are still there for much of the area to pick up one to maybe 3 inches of rain in total by next Monday.

Scattered t-storm chances early next week (KY3)

In addition to rain chances on the way, we’re keeping a close eye on increasing heat and humidity through this week. After morning lows in the middle 60s Tuesday morning, high temperatures will push back into the lower 90s across much of the area. Even with just a little bump in the humidity Tuesday, that could make it feel like the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Lower 90s return for many Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

The worst of the heat and humidity will come in on Wednesday. After morning lows in the lower 70s, highs will soar between the middle 90s and 100° across the area.

Middle to upper 90s very likely Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

Thursday will stay quite hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s once again before the temperature trend will force the numbers downward by the coming weekend.

Heat at its worst midweek before we trend back down (KY3)

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday and Thursday, keep an eye on the thermometer and the dew points. With expected dew points to range between the 60s and maybe lower 70s, that could take our highs in the upper 90s Wednesday and make it feel like 100° to 110°. Similar heat index values will be in place for Thursday before we see the numbers slowly come down as we get into the upcoming weekend.

Dangerous heat & humidity on the way (KY3)

While the thunderstorm chances and heat and humidity have not prompted First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday or Thursday yet, they may come out Tuesday if this part of the forecast stays in place. This is something that we will continue to watch over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.