Lake Ozark, Mo., chief of police concerned over increase in visitors

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Ozark Board of Alderman will hear a report from the police chief on Tuesday night regarding increased visitors.

“We were very busy,” said Chief Jeff Christensen. “From the perspective of law enforcement, it can be pretty crazy.”

He provides a report often.

“Once a month to the board of aldermen, just about issues or even that really issues just kind of what I’m working on,” said Chief Christensen.

One of those issues is fake IDs!

”We’re hearing from some of the local establishments that these individuals have two or three fake IDs on them,” said Chief Christensen.

Another issue? The crowds of people.

“The other problem we have is when the bars get out, everybody comes out and hangs out on the strip. So over the weekend, we had one of the officers almost get hit by a driver that was under the influence,” said Chief Christensen.

He says he is bringing these issues up to the board so that everyone is on the same page and can work together to come up with a solution.

”My ultimate goal is just to make sure that the strip is a fun, safe place for visitors, patrons of establishments, homeowners that come down, and my officers too, I mean, something happens to them. You know, there’s nobody out there to police,” said Chief Christensen.

