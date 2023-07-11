Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback’ starring Patrick Mahomes premiers Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls signals at the line of scrimmage...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will get a glimpse into their beloved quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ life like never before.

The new, long-awaited Netflix docuseries “Quarterback” debuts Wednesday, July 12, taking fans through every loss, every victory and every injury of the 2022 season – It also gives them a look into the personal lives of the star quarterback.

“Everybody sees the game days, but they don’t see the day-to-day grind,” Mahomes said in a sneak peek released by Netflix Monday. “They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband.”

Mahomes will star alongside Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles, who were mic’ed up for each game of the season and allowed film crews into their homes.

“This is about as close as they’ll ever get to crawling into our skin and seeing what it’s like to truly live in our day-in, day-out basis,” Cousins said.

Fans will gain access to what the athletes’ lives are like on and off the field, and the kind of preparation it takes to play the high-risk, high-reward quarterback position.

For fans of Mahomes, this means watching his family grow with the birth of his son, leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory and stressing about his ankle injury.

“This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage,” Mahomes said in a statement.

The eight-episode series, which is co-produced by Mahomes’s newly-formed 2PM Productions, is the first partnership between a streaming service and the NFL.

The series will be accessible on Netflix at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

