Parking woes and safety concerns part of new Nixa, Mo., food hall growing pains

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa’s new food hall, 14 Mill Market, has been thriving since it opened almost a month ago. But with all new things, growing pains have been part of its growth.

The parking predicament has been causing headaches for businesses and posing safety risks for pedestrians. At the heart of the issue lies the bustling area surrounding 14 Mill Market and Rocco’s Pizza, where limited parking spaces and a lack of designated crosswalks have been a cause for concern.

Andrew Goessman, the owner of Rocco’s Pizza, located across the street from 14 Mill Market, says the issue goes beyond people parking in his lot, though that is also an issue.

“A lot of my employees rely on those tips, and if we don’t have a parking lot for dine-in customers, then they’re not making money,” he says.

The overflow parking from the food hall has turned Rocco’s lot into an unofficial solution, albeit temporary. He says it has got better, though, as time has gone on, and he’s seeing it as less of a problem.

However, the problem extends beyond the inconvenience of finding parking. Both 14 Mill Market and Rocco’s business owners emphasize the hazardous situation created by patrons crossing the busy street, especially with ongoing construction in the vicinity.

Goessman vividly describes the scene, likening it to the classic video game Frogger.

Rich Callahan, who co-owns 14 Mill Market with his wife, shares similar concerns. He highlighted the pressing need for pedestrians to utilize the existing crosswalk on Main Street, even if it takes a few extra minutes to reach their destinations.

“We’re really concerned that people are crossing the road. We hope they start utilizing the crosswalk,” he says.

The situation worsens on weekends, with many visitors searching for an available spot. Callahan estimates that approximately a thousand people face this parking challenge over the weekends, exacerbating the strain on local businesses and their customers.

City officials in Nixa acknowledge ongoing complaints about people parking on side streets near 14 Mill Market.

Drew Douglas, a spokesperson for the city of Nixa, says the police department is taking an education approach to enforcement, locating the driver of cars parked where they shouldn’t be and advising them of better, safer options.

The construction surrounding 14 Mill Market and the downtown area certainly isn’t helping. A widening project is in the process, but once completed should make the experience for those walking. According to Douglas, the city of Nixa helped with funding for the sidewalks being put in along Route 14.

MoDOT says the construction project should be completed by next summer.

