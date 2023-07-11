Police need help identifying 2 suspects wanted for passing counterfeit money in Kimberling City, Mo.

Courtesy: Kimberling City Police Dept.
Courtesy: Kimberling City Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department is searching for suspects wanted for passing counterfeit bills.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the suspects at the Harter House on Monday. Police have not identified the two. Investigators say they passed a $100 fake bill at the grocery store.

If you have information to assist with this case, please contact Kimberling City Police Dept. You can use the Anonymous Crime Tip form via the Website https://www.ckcmo.com/o/kpd/page/police-online-resources. You can also contact Stone County Emergency Services Non-Emergency Line at 417-339-9147 or the Kimberling City Police Department at 417-739-2131.

