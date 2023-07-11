Popular Current River destination hoping to change owners

DONIPHAN, Mo (KAIT) - A popular business on the Current River is looking to change hands in ownership soon.

KC’s on the Current, a river rental and campground business in Doniphan, MO, recently announced on social media it would be up for sale.

The owners explained the reason for selling comes as the business has grown substantially.

“Right now, my husband and I both have full-time jobs, we both work full times jobs that we work outside of the full-time job, and we’ve built the clientele up so large now that it needs more attention that we can give it,” said Co-Owner Katie Friend.

Friend added she’s hoping someone will purchase the business and keep it going.

“We’ve met a lot of really great people along the way. We’ve made some lifelong friends doing this. It’s a fun job. It’s a great place to work. It’s a great place to spend your summers. We really enjoy doing it. We just think it needs more attention than we can give it,” Friend said.

For more information on the property, visit the business’s Facebook page.

