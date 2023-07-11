Queen of Clean: Flowerpot planting
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to plant flowers.
What You Need:
• Plant pot with a hole in the bottom
• Paper coffee filter
• Small rocks/pebbles / Marbles
• Dirt
How To:
1. At the bottom of the pot:
2. Place the coffee filter at the bottom
3. Add rocks, pebbles, or marbles onto the coffee filter to keep it down
4. Add your dirt and plant
