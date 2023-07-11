Queen of Clean: Flowerpot planting

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to plant flowers.

What You Need:

• Plant pot with a hole in the bottom

• Paper coffee filter

• Small rocks/pebbles / Marbles

• Dirt

How To:

1. At the bottom of the pot:

2. Place the coffee filter at the bottom

3. Add rocks, pebbles, or marbles onto the coffee filter to keep it down

4. Add your dirt and plant

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Queen of Clean: Flowerpot planting
