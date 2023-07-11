Queen of Clean: Flowerpot planting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an easy way to plant flowers.

What You Need:

• Plant pot with a hole in the bottom

• Paper coffee filter

• Small rocks/pebbles / Marbles

• Dirt

How To:

1. At the bottom of the pot:

2. Place the coffee filter at the bottom

3. Add rocks, pebbles, or marbles onto the coffee filter to keep it down

4. Add your dirt and plant

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.