Silver Alert issued for a woman in Springfield, Mo.

Connie L. Young
Connie L. Young(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman who left Mercy Hospital on East Cherokee Street around 5:00 Monday evening.

Connie Lee Young, 69, is 5′4″ tall, weighs 94 pounds, she has black hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her chest.

Young has short-term memory loss. The police department says she left the hospital without her medications as she was being discharged. Young was wearing a light-color windbreaker, sky blue t-shirt, black pants and white flip flops.

If you have seen Young call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

