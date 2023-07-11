Springfield City Hall to get a major makeover; City council meetings to move when construction begins

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Hall will soon get a major makeover.

A level property tax approved by voters in 2017 and $4 million in American Rescue Plan money will pay for the project. The city says construction on the building will hopefully start by next June.

The last time city hall was fully renovated was 1970, and it holds a lot of history.

“It’s an iconic building for the city of Springfield,” said Jennifer Swan, City Architect. ”Everything needs to be updated to make it a workable office space for for the city staff to use.”

Jennifer Swan is an architect with the city of Springfield who says this project has been in the works since 2017.

”We’ve been doing a lot of research on the history and the evolution of the building because it was originally designed for a Federal Customs House and a Post Office,” said Swan.

Swan says the project has a 10.6 million dollar budget funded by property taxes and ARPA funds. It’s an upgrade designed to preserve the unique design of the building, which is on the national register or historic places.

”I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do to the interior it,” said John Sellars with the Springfield History Museum.

Sellars says the old building is in need of modern upgrades for those who work inside.

”When the government built that in the 1890s, it was made with no voids in the walls,” said Sellars. “It makes wireless communications difficult and is hard to work in.”

The project is expected to take more than two years to complete.

City council and planning and zoning meetings will be moved once construction begins. Offices now in city hall will move into the Springfield police department south location that includes the fire department offices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor in 2024.
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield City Hall to get a major makeover; City council meetings to move temporarily
Dangerous heat & humidity on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot tomorrow with higher numbers by midweek
David's Bridal Springfield
Springfield David’s Bridal location to close its doors soon