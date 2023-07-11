Springfield City Hall to get a major makeover; City council meetings to move when construction begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Hall will soon get a major makeover.

A level property tax approved by voters in 2017 and $4 million in American Rescue Plan money will pay for the project. The city says construction on the building will hopefully start by next June.

The last time city hall was fully renovated was 1970, and it holds a lot of history.

“It’s an iconic building for the city of Springfield,” said Jennifer Swan, City Architect. ”Everything needs to be updated to make it a workable office space for for the city staff to use.”

Jennifer Swan is an architect with the city of Springfield who says this project has been in the works since 2017.

”We’ve been doing a lot of research on the history and the evolution of the building because it was originally designed for a Federal Customs House and a Post Office,” said Swan.

Swan says the project has a 10.6 million dollar budget funded by property taxes and ARPA funds. It’s an upgrade designed to preserve the unique design of the building, which is on the national register or historic places.

”I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do to the interior it,” said John Sellars with the Springfield History Museum.

Sellars says the old building is in need of modern upgrades for those who work inside.

”When the government built that in the 1890s, it was made with no voids in the walls,” said Sellars. “It makes wireless communications difficult and is hard to work in.”

The project is expected to take more than two years to complete.

City council and planning and zoning meetings will be moved once construction begins. Offices now in city hall will move into the Springfield police department south location that includes the fire department offices.

