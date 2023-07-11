Springfield continues to grow; city to inform the public of new development regulations at Tuesday meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Planning & Development Department is unveiling plans for the Community Development Code Update process at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Busch Municipal Building.

This is essentially a meeting about the framework that regulates where and what type of development can occur including inspection of rental properties, volunteerism, federally funded housing programs, property upkeep, standards of new construction, etc.

This is a huge topic since the area continues to grow and some people may be confused over what developments can go where, on top of a multitude of other topics. The Planning and Development Department said this meeting was an “effort that will focus on how to implement the guiding principle of Quality of Place through a regulatory lens.”

Randall Whitman, the Principal Planner for Planning and Development, said updating the city’s development codes is a significant step towards implementing numerous recommendations outlined in the comprehensive plan.

“This is one of the top 10 key initiatives identified by Forward SGF, it’ll be instrumental in updating a number of (around 200) recommendations that come out of the comprehensive plan,” Whitman said. “This isn’t just zoning codes, it deals with subdivision regulations and a variety of other design requirements, and things that impact public infrastructure.”

Whitman said this meeting will provide some predictability for the public.

“It gives them the opportunity to know what kind of development codes they’re going to be dealing with and how the city is going to regulate new investments and things like that,” he said.

He said it’ll also provide people with a better understanding of how these things are mitigated.

“Updating our codes will help to streamline the process, it’ll help to mitigate issues and reduce friction between neighborhoods and commercial areas,” Whitman said.

Whitman also said community engagement and receiving feedback throughout the process is a pressing matter. The City will create Place Teams to facilitate meaningful, effective, and efficient engagement for discussion of changes to the City’s land development regulations.

The teams will be comprised of stakeholders and representative constituencies related to the specific context, and associated issues, in Springfield. Those interested in participating on a Place Team, are asked to complete an online form.

Place Teams will Include:

Neighborhoods – residents, owners and renters, neighborhood organization leaders, institutions, housing developers, and builders – new and rehabilitation. This group will engage in discussion regarding both the Residential and Mixed Residential neighborhoods Place Types.

Destinations – property and business owners, business organizations, advocacy groups, institutions, and residents. This group will engage in discussion regarding both the Downtown and Mixed-Use Place Types. A specific group focused on Downtown may be created if necessary.

Corridors – property and business owners, residents and neighborhood interests, institutions specific to the commercial and mixed-use corridors within the city. This group will engage in discussion regarding the City Corridor Place Types.

Employment – employers, property and business owners, institutions specific to employment areas within the city. This group will engage in discussion regarding the Institutional & Employment Center, Business Flex, Industry, and Logistics Place Types.

All this information will be discussed at city council’s weekly workshop traditionally called ‘council luncheon.’ Whitman said everything listed above will be presented by consulting planning firm out of Kansas City called Multistudio. As for the zoning aspect of the meeting, here is a link to the city’s current zoning map.

