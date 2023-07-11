Springfield-Greene County Park Board crews clearing debris following recent storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The First Alert Weather Team kept a close eye on numerous rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms in southeast Springfield Friday afternoon and evening. Those rounds of rain left behind at least 3 to 5 inches in total for that part of the city. In addition, some severe thunderstorm warnings were prompted for high wind gusts near 60 mph.

Not only did these storms have an impact on the Ward Branch Greenway in south Springfield, Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, says other areas were impacted.

“We had storm damage in quite a few parks on the south edge of Springfield,” Edwards says. “Damage reports ran from Sequoita Park to Living Memorial Park and even Lake Springfield Park. For the trails, the Trail of Honor Greenway, South Creek Greenway, and the War Branch Greenway have seen some damage.”

In terms of what damage park crews have seen, the majority of reports were downed trees, tree limbs, and flooding over greenways leaving behind rocks, grit, dirt, and other debris. Plus, the lights in the Ward Branch Greenway tunnel near Cox South are inoperable after Friday’s storms. Edwards says crews have been prompt to respond as soon as the damage reports started coming in.

“A lot of times, we get those first reports from trail users who contact us either at our office or through the Ozark Greenways Facebook page,” Edwards says. “As soon as reports come in, we start managing schedules for crews to come out and start picking up limbs and clearing off debris.”

For those worried about the resources available to address the damage, arborist crews, greenway maintenance crews, and tree crews are properly staffed to keep an eye on the parks and trails all year long. In terms of money, situations like Friday’s storms were already accounted for in the City of Springfield’s annual budget.

“The operations of parks are built into the annual budget,” Edwards said. That includes damage cleanup, flooding that takes place over our trails, and other routine maintenance are built-in. If it was something really big or catastrophic, that would be different. We’ve got this one covered.”

Anyone with information, with photographs and locations, about other areas that may need the Park Board’s attention can give them a call at 417-864-1049, email them at parks@parksboard.org, log onto parkboard.org, or visit the Ozark Greenways Facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.