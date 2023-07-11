Springfield’s Salvation Army announces new majors

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army in Springfield announced its new majors. Majors Amos and Cindi Sheils arrived in early July.

Major Amos Shiels & Major Cyndi Shiels have been co-pastors/co-administrators with the Salvation Army since 2001. They have led the Salvation Army center/church in four communities: Granite City, Ilinois, Jacksonville, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ind. (Eagle Creek); and Holland, Michigan. They served as Divisional Youth & Candidate Secretaries at the Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., and in the greater metropolitan area of Chicago, IL. Amos and Cyndi both have bachelor’s in Practical Ministries from Olivet Nazarene University. Amos has a Kroc Leadership Certificate from Booth University and is working to complete a Master’s in Leadership at Asbury Theological Seminary. Cyndi has a Master’s in Theological Studies (Spiritual formation) from Asbury Theological Seminary.

The Shiels replace majors Mike and Judy Mills, who retired in June.

