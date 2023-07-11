ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of porch pirates following Amazon Prime Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Amazon Prime Days started on Tuesday. And porch pirates know you are busy ordering.

There are several ways you can shop safely online. Make sure you use a credit card because it’s easier to dispute fraudulent charges. You should also stick with familiar retailers and avoid clicking on store links in emails. And make sure your package doesn’t sit unattended.

“If you’re not at home all day, see if you can have a neighbor stop by and grab your packages when they arrive if you’re having them delivered to your house,” said Cris Swaters. “If you work in a place where you can have your packages delivered to you at work where there’s someone to receive those packages, that’s also a great idea. And if you don’t have any of those options, have them delivered to a post office to a P.O. box. That’s definitely secure.”

If you have to have your package delivered to your home, you can give the carrier delivery instructions. Ask them to put the package in a hidden spot near your porch. Also, consider getting a doorbell security camera to deter thieves.

