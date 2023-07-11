On Your Side: Check your email, EpiPen settlement money coming soon

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A heads up about the EpiPen class action settlement. A few viewers asked On Your Side if the emails they’re getting about digital payments are legit.

According to the lawsuit website, consumers with a valid claim are getting an email with instructions on how to get their digital payment.

By the way, digital payments, like virtual credit cards, VISA cards, even Amazon gift cards are common these days with class action lawsuits.

Be on the lookout for another email with a link to redeem your money.

