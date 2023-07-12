75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Humidity will vary during the afternoon, but the heat index will likely top 105° in many areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sultry heat, then severe storms
Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.
Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Patrick Mahomes is more focused on improving and winning more Super Bowls than his legacy
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his...
‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother