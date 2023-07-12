Childcare Crisis: Funding and workforce challenges begin with Missouri state budget signed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During his State of the State speech earlier this year, Missouri Governor Mike Parson emphasized the urgency of the childcare crisis and proposed allocating additional funds for childcare subsidies. Now that the Missouri state budget has been signed, early childhood workers say it’s a start.

“In the early childhood world, we would say it’s a start,” Dana Carroll with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks says.

The state budget includes $78 million, a much-needed injection to tackle the childcare crisis.

However, the situation remains dire, with a scarcity of available childcare spots and the high cost of quality care surpassing the recommended 7% of a family’s income. Furthermore, finding capable workers in this field poses a significant challenge, ultimately affecting the entire Missouri workforce.

A 2021 study by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry unveiled distressing statistics. More than 60% of parents reported missing work within the previous three months due to childcare issues, while 1 in 10 individuals had to leave their jobs for the same reason.

“Is it good? Yes, it’s good. Any time we can get attention to early childhood, it’s good news,” Carroll says. “It’s just a start. It doesn’t fix the crisis, right?”

The allocated funds are intended to support low-income families in paying for child care across the state, create additional preschool spots, and alleviate the so-called “cliff effect” for impoverished families. The “cliff effect” is the sudden and often unexpected decrease in public benefits that can occur with a small increase in earnings.

However, the money allocated for paying childcare workers falls short of expectations, raising concerns about the financial stability of childcare providers.

“Providers aren’t able to pay their workers a living wage. There are still a lot of things that aren’t done yet,” Carroll says.

At the past legislative session, Governor Parson proposed three new childcare tax credits. None made it through.

Despite the challenges, those at the meeting remain hopeful that a portion of the $78 million signed off by Governor Parson will be implemented soon. Those on the receiving end just wish it was an easier process to access funds that all districts say they need.

“It is difficult when the funding isn’t through legislation, though, where it just goes directly to schools to access that funding,” Christy Davis, the director of early childhood for Springfield Public Schools, says. “They’re having to apply for grants instead of just having it there as we have in the past.”

While the funds represent a step in the right direction, the childcare crisis in Missouri necessitates further comprehensive measures and continued attention from lawmakers. Early Childhood Community Leaders and advocates remain determined to find lasting solutions that ensure affordable and high-quality childcare options for all families in the state.

