City of Billings, Mo., issues precautionary boil water advisory

(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Billings, boil your tap water before using it.

The city issued a precautionary boil advisory. City leaders say a fuse blew at the well, which caused low pressure when pumps stopped pumping.

The city says water tests should be complete by Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
“In the early childhood world, we would say... it’s a start,”
Childcare Crisis: Funding and workforce challenges begin with Missouri state budget signed
A baby bird.
Missouri Dept. of Conservation agents remind you to leave wildlife alone
