City of Billings, Mo., issues precautionary boil water advisory

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Billings, boil your tap water before using it.

The city issued a precautionary boil advisory. City leaders say a fuse blew at the well, which caused low pressure when pumps stopped pumping.

The city says water tests should be complete by Thursday.

