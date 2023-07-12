City of Billings, Mo., issues precautionary boil water advisory
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Billings, boil your tap water before using it.
The city issued a precautionary boil advisory. City leaders say a fuse blew at the well, which caused low pressure when pumps stopped pumping.
The city says water tests should be complete by Thursday.
