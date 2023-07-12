CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County forgery suspect?
Court records show Robert E. Brown Jr. has a history of burglary, gun theft and resisting arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on forgery charges. Detectives believe Robert Eugene Brown Junior is in the Greene County area. Court records show the 33-year-old has a history of burglary, gun theft, and resisting arrest.
Springfield police describe Brown as approximately 6′0″ tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. He has a tattoo of a joker on his left bicep, and a tribal cross on his right shoulder. Brown also has the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo tattooed on his right forearm.
If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts him back behind bars.
