CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County forgery suspect?

Robert Eugene Brown Jr., 33 Charge: Forgery Photo from September 2021 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on forgery charges. Detectives believe Robert Eugene Brown Junior is in the Greene County area. Court records show the 33-year-old has a history of burglary, gun theft, and resisting arrest.

Springfield police describe Brown as approximately 6′0″ tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. He has a tattoo of a joker on his left bicep, and a tribal cross on his right shoulder. Brown also has the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo tattooed on his right forearm.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts him back behind bars.

