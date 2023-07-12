Greene County poll worker urges Springfieldians to get out and vote with registration deadline on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The voter registration deadline for the August 8 election is Wednesday at 5 p.m. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reminds all eligible residents to register now.

Schoeller said there is no doubt voter turnout has been low over past years and he wants that to change.

“It’s one of the great things about being a citizen of this country is you’ve been empowered to let your voice be heard,” Schoeller said. “When that election is over if you were a part of that process, you have a lot better sense of accepting that outcome than if you weren’t part of that process,” he said.

Joan Gentry, a Greene County Poll Judge and a member of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri said she’s seen the low number of people turning out to vote over the years.

“It’s always upsetting when people don‘t take the time or they don’t feel that they need to vote,” Gentry said. “A lot of times I feel like they think, “what difference does it make?”

Poll workers make elections possible. Without people like Gentry, our community wouldn’t be able to cast ballots on election day.

Gentry said she thinks more people show up for big presidential elections over smaller ones like in Greene County.

“Local elections which are more than likely the most important ones for us to vote in, have always never been looked at seriously by voters,” she said.

The only issue on the ballot in Greene County is in Springfield where voters are being asked if the city shall impose an additional sales tax of three percent (3 percent) on the retail sale of adult-use marijuana with proceeds from such tax to be used for public safety, mental health services, housing, and substance abuse services?

Other counties across the Ozarks have their own money issues on the ballot.

Residents may register to vote in a few different ways. You can visit the Office of the County Clerk in the Historic Courthouse at 940 North Boonville Ave, Room 113 in Springfield during business hours of Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Eligible voters can also visit any Missouri Department of Revenue vehicle license office or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library. You can also visit the website for the Missouri Secretary of State.

Mail-in (postcard) registrations will be accepted if postmarked by Wednesday, July 12. Voter registration information is also available online.

