Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The summer heat caused part of Interstate 44 to buckle Tuesday afternoon near Rolla. Several vehicles struck the damaged pavement.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane near the 176-mile marker, between the Doolittle and Sugartree exits. That’s just west of Rolla.

According to a Facebook post by the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the interstate sustained what it calls a “major blowup.”

The post explains, “A blowup occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. The crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp.”

The fire district tells KY3 it doesn’t believe there were any serious injuries from the crashes that caused the blowup. It says the Missouri Department of Transportation has been contacted about their plans for repairs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.