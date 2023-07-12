Keep your energy bill and temperature low with these guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s oppressively hot again. Your HVAC system is probably working overtime, leading to system failures if improperly maintained.

That’s step number one. Make sure your unit is thoroughly inspected at least once a year. Experts recommend the early spring to catch any winter issues and prevent your system from failing in the dead of summer.

“The biggest thing a homeowner can do is change the filters, go up there, look at the filters, make sure they’re changed. The second thing is to go around the entire house and make sure that there’s nothing covering any of your vents and make sure they’re all open so that your unit can breathe because it’s going to need it,” Brett Callahan, the owner of Callahan Heating and Cooling, explained.

Callahan said the average lifespan of an HVAC system in Missouri is 12-15 years, but neglecting to change the filter over time can shrink that down quickly. There’s more to look out for than just the filter and vents.

“Your lights dimming randomly, you know when your air conditioner kicks on, you might want to have it checked out. That means that the compressor is put a little bit high on amps, more than likely, check around the furnace actually and see if there’s water forming around the bottom of the furnace. And that indicates either you’ve got a clogged drain or frozen coil. If you’re losing temperature on the thermostat, so you have it set for 75 and 78 in the house, probably go ahead and schedule an appointment just to, you know, make sure everything’s okay,” said Callahan.

Some experts recommend turning up the air conditioning when you leave the house. According to Callahan and a study from the University of Colorado Boulder, it doesn’t make a huge difference unless it’s off for at least eight hours.

You can read more about the study and their findings across central air conditioning, air source heat pump, and a mini-split by clicking here.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that dialing a thermostat up or down 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day can save up to 10% a year on heating and cooling bills in respective times of the year.

“Units are going to struggle just to maintain if you just leave it alone right now. Now if you set it for 80 degrees, and you come home, and you want to set it for 75. Now we’ve got to get that temperature all the way back down, and you’re probably not going to get back down to that temperature until the evening time,” Callahan stated.

Other tips to keep in mind are timing the usage of your appliances and keeping the bathroom fan off.

Baking a cake or drying clothes during the hottest part of the day only adds heat to the inside of the home. Saving those activities for later in the day gives your air conditioning less work.

Additionally, the bathroom fan is sucking in the conditioned air. By leaving it on, you’re opening a window for cool air to escape.

