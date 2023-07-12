Missouri Dept. of Conservation agents remind you to leave wildlife alone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After coming out of hibernation and having babies in the spring, wild animals in the Ozarks are moving.

It can be common to find baby birds, raccoons, opossums, rabbits, groundhogs, turtles, and deer in grassy and woodland areas, but sometimes people find them in their yards or trees.

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to stress that just because a baby is alone doesn’t mean it will be for long.

“When you come across young wildlife, leave them alone. I know the heart says to care for it. They are actually being cared for as nature would care for them,” MDC media specialist Francis Skalicky said. “You can’t help that situation. You can only mess it up. You are creating an orphan, not saving an orphan,” he said.

Finding an injured animal could be a different story.

“We here at the Department of Conservation do have a list of wildlife rehabilitators that may take them,” Skalicky said. “You need to call us first because rehabilitators are licensed by us to take certain species of animals,” he said.

But if it proves difficult to pick it up, you may need to leave it.

“If you have to chase it and catch it to rescue it, it may not need to be rescued. It’s still pretty mobile,”

Wildlife rehabilitators can nurse wild animals back to health and release them into the wild, but they’re in short supply in the Ozarks.

KY3 spoke to two rehabilitators, Kathy Harrison with Hills N’ Hollars Rescue and Brandi Rifenberg with Wild Hearts wildlife rehab.

Harrison said she and Rifenberg are the only rehabilitators near the Springfield area.

“Right now, we’re just overwhelmed,” Harrison said. “We need more rehabbers,” she said.

Harrison said she lives an hour and a half from Springfield but still serves the area. She and Rifenberg often get phone calls from people who have found hurt animals in the Kansas City area. Harrison said even if she’s already caring for 30 animals, she can’t turn another baby away that needs help.

