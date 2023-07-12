Missouri governor names Springfield writer as state’s poet laureate

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Springfield writer David Harrison as the state’s poet laureate.

In his six decades of work, Harrison has published 106 books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. He served as Drury’s poet laureate from 1982 through 2022.

Springfield Public Schools even named an elementary school in his honor in the southwest part of the district.

