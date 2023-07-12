Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Humidity will vary during the afternoon, but the heat index will likely top 105° in many areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sultry heat, then severe storms
Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.
Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods