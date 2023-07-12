Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Arcade Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say it began as a disturbance between two neighbors. Police found a woman with a stab wound. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene. Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.

