Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Elm Arcade Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say it began as a disturbance between two neighbors. Police found a woman with a stab wound. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene. Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.