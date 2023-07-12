Springfield animal rescue, hospitals warn public about breeders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield animal rescues and hospitals are warning about local breeders selling puppies with parvo.

Several pit bulls bought from area breeders tested positive for the life-threatening virus. One woman says she contacted breeders in town selling unvaccinated dogs for $200 apiece. Now customers and local rescues are facing bills that top $1,000 per sick puppy.

“With the five puppies, it will probably be around $10,000,” said Golden. “When they dropped the puppies off, they looked lifeless.”

Danielle Golden says she took multiple puppies off a breeder’s hands to find them help.

”He posted a video on his Facebook, and the puppies looked horrifically sick,” said Golden.

After connecting with Rescue One and other animal rescues across the state, they’re warning the public about this highly contagious virus which can turn deadly. Symptoms include a lack of energy and appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

”It’s not uncommon for people to breed their dogs to try to get profit off of it,” said Michelle Rehkop with Rescue One. “Unfortunately, we run into this a lot, and that was what the case was with this.”

Michelle Rehkop with Rescue One says you have to be careful when purchasing from breeders like this.

”Biggest thing to look for when adopting is vet care, making sure that there’s legitimate vet records for the animal,” said Rehkop. “Going through a reputable shelter or rescue is always a good idea.”

She says there are certain red flags.

“As far as the vet care, if you don’t have that vaccine records, that can be a red flag,” said Rehkop. “Always spay and neuter your pets too.”

As for the future of these sick puppies, local rescues are helping to cover the cost, but they need parvo fosters. Springfield-Greene County Animal Control has tried to reach the suspected breeder.

