Springfield animal rescue, hospitals warn public about breeders

It comes after several pit-bulls bought from a breeder tested positve for Parvo
(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield animal rescues and hospitals are warning about local breeders selling puppies with parvo.

Several pit bulls bought from area breeders tested positive for the life-threatening virus. One woman says she contacted breeders in town selling unvaccinated dogs for $200 apiece. Now customers and local rescues are facing bills that top $1,000 per sick puppy.

“With the five puppies, it will probably be around $10,000,” said Golden. “When they dropped the puppies off, they looked lifeless.”

Danielle Golden says she took multiple puppies off a breeder’s hands to find them help.

”He posted a video on his Facebook, and the puppies looked horrifically sick,” said Golden.

After connecting with Rescue One and other animal rescues across the state, they’re warning the public about this highly contagious virus which can turn deadly. Symptoms include a lack of energy and appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

”It’s not uncommon for people to breed their dogs to try to get profit off of it,” said Michelle Rehkop with Rescue One. “Unfortunately, we run into this a lot, and that was what the case was with this.”

Michelle Rehkop with Rescue One says you have to be careful when purchasing from breeders like this.

”Biggest thing to look for when adopting is vet care, making sure that there’s legitimate vet records for the animal,” said Rehkop. “Going through a reputable shelter or rescue is always a good idea.”

She says there are certain red flags.

“As far as the vet care, if you don’t have that vaccine records, that can be a red flag,” said Rehkop. “Always spay and neuter your pets too.”

As for the future of these sick puppies, local rescues are helping to cover the cost, but they need parvo fosters. Springfield-Greene County Animal Control has tried to reach the suspected breeder.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
The victim died at the hospital.
9 people hurt in a crash on I-44 near Sarcoxie, Mo.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday for much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big Heat-Big Storms
A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.
Aurora man has died from injuries in head-on crash last week

Latest News

Springfield animal rescue, hospitals warn public about breeders
Robert Eugene Brown Jr., 33 Charge: Forgery Photo from September 2021
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County forgery suspect?
Taneyhills library
Taney County voters to decide future of community library
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.