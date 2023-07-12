Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ extradited back to Missouri after first court appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Xaviar Babudar, otherwise known as “ChiefsAholic” on social media, is headed back to Chiefs Kingdom after an initial appearance in a California federal court Tuesday.

He was appointed a public defender and waived his extradition hearing during Tuesday afternoon’s hearing, meaning he will have his day in court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Last week, 29-year-old Babudar was arrested thanks to a multi-state authorities investigation after operating as a fugitive from justice for four months. He is charged in connection with multiple robberies across the Midwest.

After initial charges of a bank robbery in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in December 2022 in Tulsa, he was released on bond in February 2023. One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

Investigators connected Babudar’s cellphone location to a number of unsolved bank robberies in the Midwest during that time frame.

Babudar’s affidavit alleges he stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

