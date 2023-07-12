Suspicious death under investigation near Lebanon, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a suspicious death case.

The body of a man was found in a wooded area in the 26,000 block of Oklahoma Drive north of town. An autopsy is pending. Deputies are looking for a white 1994 Ford truck with Missouri license plates 8WG-R11. The vehicle is associated with the address where the body was found.

This is a developing story, watch for updates here.

