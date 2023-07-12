Taney County voters to decide future of community library

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are nearly 400 public libraries in the state of Missouri covering just about every community.

But Taney County does not have a publicly funded library. To get one voters will have to decide whether or not to pay for it.

Many people use the Taneyhills Community Library in Branson. Director, Marcia Schemper-Carlock says the non-profit has been a staple in the area for decades.

“We have been operating for 90 years based on volunteers as well as income from a thrift store and a used book store, donations, and some grants along the way,” she said.

Schemper-Carlock says the organization does the most with the few dollars it gets.

“A library is a community asset,” she said.

It’s an asset for people like Chelsea Orr.

“You should have seen the place this morning. It was completely packed,” she said.

The teacher has set up shop at the community library until school starts in the fall.

“I decided to tutor this summer. The only place I thought of to go to was the public library. I’m not sure where else I would have gone,” she said.

But without the help of voters, the doors to the institution will have to close.

“Now we’re to the point where we have outgrown this space and to build a new library based on maybe getting grants and maybe getting donations from the community is not a sustainable model,” said Schemper-Carlock.

County commissioners are proposing a tax levy. For every $100 of assessed value on real estate and personal property, $0.18 will be collected.

Orr says it’s a small fee to protect a big part of the community.

“If we’re not supporting education in our country then I’m not sure what we’re focused on,” she said.

If the vote doesn’t pass on August 8th this library will close on December 31st.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.