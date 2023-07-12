Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover

Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."(Publicity photos via Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Tracy Chapman’s iconic hit single “Fast Car“ has resurfaced in popularity once again, becoming bigger than ever.

First released in 1988, the song achieved immediate success. And now thanks to Luke Combs’ immensely successful cover, the song has reached historic heights by topping Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

This accomplishment makes Chapman the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a No.1 country hit.

Expressing her gratitude, Chapman spoke to Billboard about her unexpected presence on the country charts.

”I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,“ she told Billboard.

Chapman also congratulated Combs on his success and expressed her appreciation for the new fans who have discovered and embraced the song.

“I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ’Fast Car,’“ she added.

According to Billboard’s estimation, Combs’ rendition of the song has generated a minimum of $500,000 in global publishing royalties.

The majority of these royalties go directly to Chapman, as she owns both the writers’ and publisher’s share of the song.

Additionally, Combs’ version has had a positive impact on Chapman’s original recording.

Since the release of Combs’ rendition, the weekly consumption of Chapman’s version has reportedly seen a significant boost of 44%.

“Fast Car” is featured on Combs’ latest album, “Gettin’ Old,” which was released in March.

Combs is currently on his highly anticipated 2023 world tour, which commenced in March and is scheduled to continue until October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Humidity will vary during the afternoon, but the heat index will likely top 105° in many areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sultry heat, then severe storms
Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.
Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods