Travis Kelce, mother Donna set to make appearance at ESPYs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the best athletes in the world descend upon Los Angeles for the 2023 ESPYs, so too, will many of the best that Kansas City has to offer.

The Chiefs will be front and center throughout the night as the sports world reminisces on its most recent seasons. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be an award presenter at some point Wednesday night, according to a press release from ESPN.

In addition to Kelce, his mother Donna Kelce will be in attendance, as will Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current midfielder Sam Mewis.

The Chiefs are up for three nominations for ESPYs. Following the 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City was nominated for Best Team. Other nominees for best team include the Denver Nuggets, Georgia Bulldogs football, Las Vegas Aces, LSU Tigers women’s basketball, Oklahoma Sooners softball and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mahomes was nominated for Best Male Athlete alongside Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and soccer star Lionel Messi.

The sixth-year Chiefs starting quarterback is also up for Best NFL Player, with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Mahomes is nominated for both awards after becoming a two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP, something only he, Tom Brady and Joe Montana have ever done.

The ESPYs will air at 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Voting for the awards closed Tuesday.

