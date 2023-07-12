What’s Going Around: Treating sunburns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heading to the lake or the pool is a staple of summer in the Ozarks but if you’re not careful, fun in the sun can turn dangerous.

“So your first-degree sunburn is going to be, simply, I’ve been out in the sun too long, I’m over-red, it stings, burns, all the all those kind of situations, usually just coming inside, putting on a topical analgesic, maybe an ibuprofen or Tylenol,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy.

Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy said second-degree sunburn can come with painful blisters.

“I recommend keeping those blisters intact as long as possible because it does help that underneath skin to heal,” said Griessel. “However, if those blisters are relatively large and causing more issues, as far as that tightness of skin, they can carefully drain those, obviously keeping the area clean.”

Griessel said after a long day in the sun, you could start to feel nauseous.

“So patients can develop fever, they can develop body aches, almost like a viral type infection, and a lot of times what happens is that they’ve not been well hydrated, they’ve been out in the sun, they develop this burn, their body temperature rises, and they just become ill at that point,” said Griessel.

Griessel said when that happens, you need to lower your body temperature.

“Doing some sort of hydration and then ibuprofen and Tylenol to bring down the fever, that will also help with the pain of the sunburn, a cool bath, ice packs to the areas, anything to bring relief at that point, but getting out of the sun, and then starting to treat those systemic symptoms is key.,” said Griessel.

Griessel recommends using at least a 50 SPF sunscreen and reapplying every one to two hours.

In other parts of the Ozarks, Lake Regional Health Systems in Lebanon said they are treating patients this week for pink eye, swimmer’s ear, and viral stomach illness. At Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, they’re seeing patients for strep throat, upper respiratory infections, and skin allergies.

