Chiefs voted Best Team at 2023 ESPYs

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are the best, again.

On Wednesday night, the Chiefs won Best Team at the 2023 ESPYs, following their 38-35 Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs won the award over the Denver Nuggets, Georgia Bulldogs football, LSU Tigers women’s basketball, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces and Oklahoma Sooners softball.

All in all, it was a successful ESPYs night for the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the award for Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete, following the second MVP season of his career.

Tight end Travis Kelce and Kansas City native Heidi Gardner were presenters for the Best Comeback Player, which was won by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Winning the Best Team award is one of the final events commemorating the 2022 season for the Chiefs, after the team received its championship rings during a Union Station ceremony in June. They’ll hang another championship banner on opening night, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.

