Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rushed a teenager to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the agency on East Pythian shortly before noon. Police say emergency crews performed CPR on the scene. Paramedics revived the teenager.

Arc of the Ozarks provides services for children and adults with disabilities.

