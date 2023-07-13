Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rushed a teenager to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the agency on East Pythian shortly before noon. Police say emergency crews performed CPR on the scene. Paramedics revived the teenager.

Arc of the Ozarks provides services for children and adults with disabilities.

