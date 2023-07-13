Driver dies in crash in St. Clair County, Mo.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Boonville, Mo., man died after a crash in St. Clair County.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers identified the victim as Brandon Herman, 28.

Troopers responded to the crash on Wednesday north of El Dorado Springs. Investigators say a truck turned into the path of Herman’s car. Herman then drove off the road and flipped. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.