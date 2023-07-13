FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lightning strikes spark fires across the Ozarks

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - Lightning sparked fires across the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

Neighbors leaving work in Conway noticed smoke coming from a nearby structure. They called it in around 4 a.m. When the fire department arrived, the structure had already burned to the ground. Since no electrical wires are nearby, officials believe lightning caused the fire.

Bill Moore has worked for the Conway Fire Department for 27 years. He was one of the first people to arrive.

“We got on the scene, and of course, it was already fully engulfed. The neighbor said they had a lot of lightning going on there. And where it’s located, nobody’s seen it until the neighbor called it in,” Moore explained.

The building and property have been abandoned for years, so no one was inside the structure when it caught on fire.

“Nobody was hurt. That’s the main thing. The place is abandoned. You can tell by the trees grown up around the old house and the building itself,” Moore pointed out.

Mountain Grove Fire Department also responded to three lightning-related fires this morning. No injuries or deaths were reported.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, most lightning-related fires occur in summer, especially in drier areas. This is no surprise, as many areas have been suffering from a drought in recent weeks.

Additional storms are forecast through the end of the week. You can find lightning safety guidelines by clicking here.

