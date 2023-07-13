FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Missouri Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 3 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Bates, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe storms packing high winds and hail.
