Former GOCAPS student shares success years later as a business owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A business owner owes some of his success to a high school program in the Ozarks.

GOCAPS (Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Studies) is a high school program in our area dedicated to giving students a chance to fast forward in their future by immersing them in a professional workspace.

Dana Hubbard, the GOCAPS Education Director, said the program is around 2 1/2 hours a day outside of a normal high schooler’s schedule. Hubbard said they are trying to make it more manageable.

“Students can engage in learning during the summer or in addition to their course schedule during the school year in a virtual fashion,” Hubbard said. She said by having some of those courses virtually, it creates more space in their schedule.

Garrett Catlett, a former SPS and GOCAPS student, said he opened his own business at 24/7 Golf and Performance in Nixa with all the training he acquired from the high school program. Catlett just graduated from Kickapoo High School, and at only 18 years of age, he’s working in his full-time career.

“I do junior coaching now at 24/7 golf and performance. GOCAPS allowed me to get out in the community and see what other coaches are doing, and instead of being in class in the morning, I went out and refurbished an old church into a golf facility we have now,” Catlett said.

Catlett said he was in the program his senior year of high school, and although it prepared him so much for the real world, he said it was a lot to juggle.

“It was different just because I had to commute a lot..so I’d wake up a little bit earlier, and I missed out on some things in school like assemblies just because I wasn’t there in the mornings,” Catlett said. “But it was well worth it. I really enjoyed GOCAPS.”

Along with making the program easier for students to handle during the school year, Hubbard said there are also exciting advances for the upcoming school year.

“The advancements really are just building those community partnerships so that students have more opportunities to see what’s out there, really those advancements are what’s happening right out in the real world,” Hubbard said.

The efactory is one of the many places GOCAPS students are placed to work with business professionals. (KY3)

She also said the program will partner with more businesses that students will get to work and learn in. Catlett said he’s impressed and surprised there are going to be even more ways to prepare students for the future.

“I got a lot out of GOCAPS just the way it was, and they’ll continue to improve, and students should definitely take advantage of this opportunity.“

Hubbard said GOCAPS is open to all students in SPS schools, plus surrounding area schools like Rogersville, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, and Marshfield. If you would like to learn more about the program or if you want your student to apply for GOCAPS, visit its website.

