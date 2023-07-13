Gubernatorial candidates open to lowering or eliminating personal property taxes in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some of Missouri’s gubernatorial candidates are advocating to abolish the collection of taxes on personal property in Missouri. Others say they’re open to plans that include reducing them.

According to consumer data tracking site Wallethub , Missouri’s average tax rate on personal property is the third highest in the U.S.

We asked the five candidates currently campaigning to become Missouri governor whether they favor ending the tax and restructuring Missouri’s finances. Here’s what they said:

Mike KEHOE CAMPAIGN:

“Lt. Governor Kehoe is a tax cutter, helped pass the largest income tax cut in Missouri history, has signed the taxpayer protection pledge, and would consider any proposal that cuts the personal property tax as long as our first responders and law enforcement are fully funded to keep our communities safe.”

BILL EIGEL CAMPAIGN:

Eigel’s campaign did not respond to our request, but his campaign website makes his position clear.

“Under Bill Eigel’s plan, personal property tax will be phased out over several years, ensuring that local entity budgets currently tied to this funding can adjust and plan. No more taxing Missourians just for owning a car.”

CRYSTAL QUADE CAMPAIGN:

“I am committed to considering any idea that brings relief to Missourians. What is happening in Jackson County is real. Folks are suffering and terrified. We have to acknowledge this is a tricky issue because so many services we currently enjoy are funded through property tax, such as first responders, schools, and certain healthcare services. As Governor, I will work alongside the local elected officials and community members to find a solution that works for everyone.”

JAY ASHCROFT CAMPAIGN:

“I want Missouri to be to have the lowest tax burden of any state. I don’t think we should tax labor, and we should encourage people to work. I am in favor of reducing, and eventually eliminating, both our personal property tax and our income tax like Texas just did.”

CHRIS WRIGHT CAMPAIGN:

“Yes, but it’s important to note that unless the budget gets reduced and wasteful budget spending us reduced, it won’t happen. We can’t abolish it cold turkey and expect rural Missouri to survive. I would suggest lawmakers draft a bill that mirrors other successful states as a guide for Missouri. We can then tweak it where needed that fits Missouri needs the best.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.