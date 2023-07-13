Laclede County Public Water Supply District issues precautionary boil water order

Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Laclede County Public Water Supply District #1 is under a precautionary boil water advisory due to a water service break.

The break created a low-pressure or complete outage. This affects customers on State Highway W (Rt. 66), Normandy, Dunklin, Dogwood, Edison, State Highway 32, Douglas Circle, and surrounding roads. This advisory will remain in effect until satisfactory bacteriological sample results have been confirmed.

It is suggested that customers in the affected area boil their water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking to dilute fruit juices, food preparation, and brushing teeth. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with boiled water. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with by immersion for at least 1 minute with clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water that will not be ingested generally does not need to be boiled.

Supervision of children is suggested while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. When sample results are confirmed, customers will be notified via radio and/or on the district website, lacledepwsd1.com.

