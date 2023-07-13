Leigh’s Lost and Found: The search for a lost Terrier mix, missing for almost two months

Oakey has been missing since June 4th
Oakey has been missing since June 4th(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a serious streak of bad luck for one pet owner.

Alison Patterson has had two recent stays in the hospital and now, on top of her recovery, she’s missing her best friend.

Oakey was Alison’s constant shadow, until June 4th, when he slipped out the door of her home on west Olive street and disappeared.

She tells us, “since then, it’s like I don’t sleep. I have to get up and check and see if he’s come back, is he on the porch.”

Oakey is a tiny Terrier mix, only about four pounds, with a wiry coat.

Unfortunately, Alison had just washed his collar, so he didn’t have it on when he went missing.

“I have a poster on every single block, from Mt. Vernon and up to Westport park.”

She also posts every few days on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page, but she hasn’t received one credible sighting.

Her gut says someone has him.

Alison says, “I imagine someone took him in. I hope they did, and gave him some food and water. But I don’t know if they decided they like him. I’m on several sites and apparently they aren’t looking to see if someone has lost a dog,”

Oakey stayed right by Alison’s side during her health struggles and not having him there is taking a mental and physical toll on her.

She says, “I miss him. He’s just my shadow and so if anyone does have him or they see him, if they could go talk to that neighbor or something, I just really want him back home.”

If you see Oakey or know anything about where he is, you can contact Alison at 417-872-6218. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

