Lightning starts house fire in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The severe weather on Thursday morning kept firefighters busy in the Mountain Grove area.
The storm rolled through the community around 2 a.m. Firefighters believe lightning started a fire at a home. Firefighters say the damage is a total loss.
Firefighters also responded to a second house fire while working the first one. Firefighters say that the home sustained significant damage.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.