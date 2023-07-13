Lightning starts house fire in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The severe weather on Thursday morning kept firefighters busy in the Mountain Grove area.

The storm rolled through the community around 2 a.m. Firefighters believe lightning started a fire at a home. Firefighters say the damage is a total loss.

Firefighters also responded to a second house fire while working the first one. Firefighters say that the home sustained significant damage.

