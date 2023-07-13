Missouri Highway Patrol investigates body found near Billings, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a body found near Billings on Thursday.

Troopers responded to Rose Hill Road and U.S. 60 next to railroad tracks. Troopers have not identified the body or the cause of death.

KY3 has a crew headed to Billings. Watch for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see additional storms pop up by this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending for now, but it will be back
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.
Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

Latest News

State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is running for Missouri State Treasurer.
Southwest Missouri state representative announces run for treasurer in 2024
“Our car went airborne:” Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle near Rolla, Mo.
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Dept.
Lightning starts house fire in Mountain Grove, Mo.
We could see additional storms pop up by this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending for now, but it will be back