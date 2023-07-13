Missouri Highway Patrol investigates body found near Billings, Mo.

NEAR BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a body found near Billings on Thursday.

Troopers responded to Rose Hill Road and U.S. 60 next to railroad tracks. Troopers have not identified the body or the cause of death.

KY3 has a crew headed to Billings. Watch for more updates.

