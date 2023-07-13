Missouri Highway Patrol reports near drowning at Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Warrington, Pa. is recovering from a near drowning a Table Rock Lake.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drake Hummel, 29, fell off a dock at the Part of Kimberling around 3:00 pm Wednesday. The report says someone assisted in bringing Hummel to the surface of the lake.

Hummel was treated for minor injuries at Cox Hospital in Branson, Mo.

