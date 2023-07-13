Missouri Highway Patrol reports near drowning at Table Rock Lake

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Warrington, Pa. is recovering from a near drowning a Table Rock Lake.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drake Hummel, 29, fell off a dock at the Part of Kimberling around 3:00 pm Wednesday. The report says someone assisted in bringing Hummel to the surface of the lake.

Hummel was treated for minor injuries at Cox Hospital in Branson, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Strong to severe storms are possible late tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Late Tonight
Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one woman in Springfield.
Police investigate a stabbing in a Springfield, Mo., neighborhood
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible late tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Late Tonight
OSHA investigators wrote BCP Ingredients is ‘failing to protect employees’.
On Your Side Investigation: Verona, Mo. chemical plant faces nearly $400,000 in proposed OSHA fines
On Your Side Investigation: Verona, Mo. chemical plant faces nearly $400,000 in proposed OSHA fines
Twitter changes under CEO Musk have limited platform’s use for Missouri Amber Alerts