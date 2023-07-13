Parents struggle to find mental health pediatric care in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wait times for mental health services for children keep growing in the Ozarks.

“When I called to make that appointment, I was told it’s booked until the end of August of next year,” said Ashli Johnson, Parent.

Johnson’s oldest son has autism, and she says getting him the care he needs is only becoming more difficult.

”I’m finding that there are very few providers for the need that our community has,” said Johnson. “It’s not just my children. It’s the majority of the children in our community who suffer from mental health, even adults.”

She says it’s something she is also seeing firsthand in her career.

”I do work alongside families who need some of the same health care needs that myself and my family need,” said Johnson. “It’s hard just to even find them the things that they need.”

Burrell Health, a major health system in southwest Missouri, says there is hope, but the workforce shortage is a problem.

”Demand is at an all-time high, and a few things have really pushed that,” said Adam Andreassen, Chief Operating Officer. “Thankfully, for the first time in our history, mental health services are not as stigmatized. People aren’t embarrassed to get them. They recognize earlier we screen earlier.”

Adam Andreassen, the chief operating officer at Burrell, says it’s the reason why demand has increased.

“We are actually having our groundbreaking very soon on a youth behavioral crisis campus that will build 24/7 access, walk-ins, and more,” said Andreassen. “It was made possible through state funding.”

As for Ashli Johnson, she hopes for more telehealth visits or anything to make ends meet.

”I feel like, as a whole, it needs to be looked at and dealt with differently than it is,” said Johnson.

KY3 reached out to CoxHealth about the situation. It suggests going through your pediatrician or primary care provider for care. Mercy had no comment at this time.

